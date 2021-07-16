Employees arraigned for allegedly stealing over N8m goods from company

Three workers who allegedly used a fake teller to steal goods worth more than eight million Naira from their employer, have been charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are Blessing Okogun, 35, who lives at Ogba, Lagos State; Jeremiah Sani, 24, a resident of Ikeja; and Annabel Hyginus, who resides at Akowonjo, Lagos State.

They are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing before Chief Magistrate O. A Adelaja.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, the defendants committed the alleged offences in May at 4th Floor, Bufallo House, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Akeem alleged that the the defendants, employed by Alliance in Motion Global Nig. Ltd. which deals on nutritional supplements, used a fake teller to remove goods worth more than eight million Naira from the company.

Akeem also submitted that the defendants sold the goods and diverted the proceeds to their own use.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N800,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...