Employee in court over alleged theft of N1.8m

April 1, 2021



 A 36-year-old employee, Abiola Dauda, was on Thursday at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.8 million belonging to Speedaf Express.

defendant was before Magistrate Mrs O.A Layinka on one-count charge stealing.

Dauda, however, denied committing offence and was admitted to a bail N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka directed that sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence two years tax payment to Lagos State .

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in Ikeja, Lagos, between Jan. and Feb. 3.

He said that the defendant stole the money belonging to his employer, Speedaf Express.

“After investigations, the company discovered that the defendant was the culprit behind the theft.

“When he was questioned, he could not give a satisfactory of the money.

“The was reported, leading to the defendant’s arrest

.”

The offence, Ihiehie said, violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The magistrate adjourned the until May 25 for mention. (NAN)

