A 36-year-old employee, Abiola Dauda, was on Thursday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.8 million belonging to Speedaf Express.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs O.A Layinka on one-count charge of stealing.

Dauda, however, denied committing the offence and was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in Ikeja, Lagos, between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

He said that the defendant stole the money belonging to his employer, Speedaf Express.

“After investigations, the company discovered that the defendant was the culprit behind the theft.

“When he was questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of the missing money.

“The case was reported, leading to the defendant’s arrest

The offence, Ihiehie said, violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 25 for mention. (NAN)

