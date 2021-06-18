Employee in court over alleged stealing of N100,000, 2 laptops

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A 27--old man,  Ayodeji Adogbeji, who allegedly stole his employer’  N100,000 and two laptops, , appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adogbeji, whose address was not provided, facing a two-count charge, bordering on stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor, Insp Doney Raphel, told court that defendant committed the offences on April 12, 7 am. Hocal HMR Suites, Sabo, Yaba.

Raphael said that defendant stole  money from his employer’ bag and Apple and Dell laptops, valued N800,000, from the store.

He said that stolen items belonged to complainant, Mr Gbolahan Bankole.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’ employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. G. Oghre, granted the defendant bail the sum of N100,000, with two sureties like sum.

Oghrehas, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 13, for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,