Employee in court for allegedly stealing company’s N2.7m

By Raji Rasak

A 33-year-old man, Kehinde Osatuyi, on Wednesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing his employer’s N2,760,320.

The defendant, whose address was not given, was charged with theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from June to July 12, on Kilani Oke Way, Oke Aradagun, Bus Stop, Badagry.

Adeosun alleged that the defendant, an employee of of Dalux Nig. Ltd., stole the company’s N2,760,320 in his possession.

“When the defendant was asked to bring out the money, he could not provide it.

“He was then handed over to the police for prosecution,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)

