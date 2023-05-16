Employee arraigned for alleged N5.3m theft from bank

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

A microfinance bank employee, Leo Ehiorobo, on Tuesday apppeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N5.31 million from his employer.

Ehiorobo, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The 41-year-old, however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the crime from January to March.

Ikhayere said that Ehiorobo, an employee of Lapo Microfinance Bank, Oshodi Branch, stole a total of N5.31 million from the bank during the period.

She said that the offence was punishable under Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the matter until May 30 for mention. (NAN)