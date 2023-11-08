emPawa Africa hosts Fireside Chat for artists in Lagos

emPawa Publishing successfully hosted its highly anticipated debut Fireside Chat event in Lagos with a call for enabling ecosystem for upcoming artists. Writers and creatives to thrivee in the country.

The Fireside Chat was led by Ayomide Adeware, Head of emPawa Publishing, and featured a panel with Mr Eazi, Founder & CEO of emPawa Africa; Willard Ahdritz, Founder and Chairman of Kobalt Music; and Emmanuel ‘EKelly’ Nwosu, Head of Music at emPawa Africa.

The discussions highlighted the ongoing need for infrastructure and the education of artists on their rights and privileges in the industry.

The adoption of international best practices and financial investment in the Nigerian music industry and Africa as a whole, also made up discussions at the firechat.

Commenting on the session, Mr Eazi said: “Nigerian Music is the most consumed in Africa while Afrobeats is one of the fastest growing genres.

“It is only right that we continue to provide education and support to creators so as to close the gaps in the African publishing ecosystem”.

Also speaking Willard Ahdritz, said he believed Lagos could deliver the same figures as Los Angeles in a decade if all the right structures were put in place.

Present at the event included Kenny Ogungbe, I.D Ogungbe, Olisa Adibua, Pretty Okafor, President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Killertunes, Osagie Osarenkhoe, Gospelondbeatz, Spreachbeats, Bizzle Osikoya and Adaobi Obimma(Clients partnership,

emPawa Publishing) and executives from the Musical Copyright Society (MCSN), were also in attendance

The Fireside Chat provided a platform for industry professionals and aspiring talents to connect, exchange ideas, and form new partnerships in music publishing, industry trends, and the future of the music business.

