EMOWAA determined to promote, preserve West African Cultural Heritage – Official

By Akinwale Obafemi

The Edo Museum of West African Art, EMOWAA, has disclosed its determination to showcase, support and preserve West African Cultural Heritage.It intends to do do by building a Pavilion that will serve as a research institution with archeological and materials with archives facilities on West African Art and artisanship for ancient and contemporary times.

The Executive Director of EMOWAA, Phillip Iheanacho, at a Media Parley in Lagos stated that EMOWAA is a non-profit making foundation committed to the long term support of the creative sector, which is constructing a World Class research and education center and an actual Museum in Benin City, Edo State, for West Africa.

Iheanacho said that the mission of this initiative is to build a self sustaining ecosystem for contemporary creative and heritage professionals and support the preservation of West African Arts, culture and heritage.

He added that the Pavilion is also being aimed to be a tourist attraction where tourists can come over to view West African Arts, Culture and Heritage.

“We are working in collaboration with other museums, educational and cultural institutions and foundations across the world.

“EMOWAA intends to foster long term partnerships that foster a supportive platform for the creative sector and enhance the vibrant contemporary arts scene in West Africa”, Iheanacho stated.

Speaking further, he said that the choice of Edo State in situating the Pavilion was because of the acceptability it got from the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who keyed into the initiative and the enabling environment was the reason behind it.

“The Pavilion is expected to (be) the engine room of knowledge generation and creative collaborations ..

“The features of the pavilion (include) an exhibition gallery with views into the collection study area, an auditorium, conference rooms, conservation laboratories and a library”.

As regards funding of EMOWAA Pavilion, he disclosed that the project is being funded courtesy of generous contributions from EMOWAA Trust Board of Directors and donations from Local individuals and corporate supporters, international foundations and institutions that include; German and Edo State Governments among others.