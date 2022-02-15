Emmanuel’s choice of preferred successor not final — ex-minister

By Sunday Bassey

Chief Nduese Essien, a former minister, says Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s preference for who succeeds him as governor of Akwa Ibom is not final determinant of the outcome of the election.

Essien, a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development said this in an interview with newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

According to him, the governor’s preference for a particular governorship aspirant does not exclude other aspirants from contesting the party’s primary.

He condemned the vilification that trailed the governor’s decision, adding, “since that pronouncement on Jan. 30, the media has been agog with all sorts of propaganda condemning the personal preference of the governor’’.

“The governor’s choice before primary election is not the final position in the election.

“All the other aspirants and their supporters still have an option to accept the governor’s choice or continue to press their luck to be chosen at the next level and thus nullify the preference of the governor.”

Essien, who is also the Political Leader of Eket Senatorial District called on the people not to “heat up the polity, throwing up tantrums, innuendos and insults that desecrate the office of the governor and the persons who witnessed the choice’’.

According to him, it is unimaginable that a sitting governor will not be interested in who succeeds him in office.

Essien further noted that Emmanuel had the inalienable right to make a choice as an individual and more so, as a sitting governor.

“His choice at this level does not represent the “anointing”, “Imposition”, or “insult” to Akwa Ibom people where there will be primaries and subsequent election.

“It does not also make the governor a “dictator” with other unprintable names,’’ Essien added.

He said that the governor’s choice or preference had not alienated the other aspirants and their supporters who were not so chosen. (NAN)

