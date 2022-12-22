Emmanuel to restore power supply, complete ongoing road projects in Ika

by Isaiah Eka

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has assured the people of Ika Local Government Area of constant power supply upon completion of the ongoing Etim Ekpo electricity substation before 2023.

Emmanuel gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking at the funeral of Eno Nwoko, mother of Mr Uwemedimo Nwoko, former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom.

The governor said his administration would complete all ongoing road peojects in Ika before the end of his tenure.

“I’m very aware as the governor that Ika has no light and it is not the fault of government. When I became governor in 2015, we drew power straight from Abak to this place, but the cables and poles disappeared overnight.

“Now, I’ve brought a substation to Etim Ekpo and they are constructing it day and night because I want to commission that substation before I leave office.

“I want to make sure before I leave office, Ika, Etim Ekpo, part of Oruk Anam and other areas that are affected, are hooked on to that substation and be given light on a very regular basis,” Emmanuel said.

He called for responsible followership and cooperation with the government and cautioned the people of the area to step up vigilance against vandalism and theft of public amenities and infrastructure provided for the good of all.

Emmanuel said the state government benefitted immensely from the ingenuity of members of the bereaved family and attributed the goodness exhibited by the former Attorney General, while working with him, to the ideals of the family.

In a message of appreciation on behalf of the bereaved family, the family head, Mr Iniobong Nwoko, thanked God for his grace and mercies throughout the period of grief.

Nwoko thanked the government, the PDP leaders and people of Ika, Redeemed Christian Church of God and all for standing by them throughout the period of grief.

The former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom, Nwoko, expressed gratitude of his family to the governor for the honour and support bestowed on the family. (NAN