Emmanuel tasks Nigerians to make credible choices in 2023 polls

By Isaiah Eka

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, has urged Nigerians to make credible choices in the 2023 general elections in the interest of good governance.Emmanuel made the call at the opening of a one-day conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria in Uyo on Tuesday.

He said that by electing credible leaders, Nigerians would be hopeful that the challenges confronting the nation would be surmounted.The governor said that the world as a whole was facing a challenging moment, saying, ”it is the duty of governments to search for solutions.”

The forthcoming elections present us an opportunity to make a bold statement by electing leaders that will have the people’s agenda,” he said.Emmanuel commended the former deputy governors for their commitment to the unity and sustainable development of the nation.He said that human society had continued to face challenges from time immemorial, and that solutions had always emerged through effective leadership. ”I strongly believe that the solution to our challenges reside with our leaders.

We only have to do the right things,” he said. The governor urged all former deputy governors in the country to join the forum in order to contribute to the building of a better nation.In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the event, Chief Kanu Agabi, commended the forum for coming together to deliberate on how to find lasting solutions to the nation’s challenges.Agabi urged Nigerians to remain united and hopeful for better days irrespective of the current challenges.In his keynote address to the gathering, Prof. Audu Gambo of the Karl Kumm University, Jos, said that the pathway to Nigeria’s greatness was to promote good governance.”We should work together to build a nation where every citizens is treated as an equal stakeholder in national project,” he said.Gambo further urged Nigerians to do everything possible to enthrone credibility in the electoral process.”There is a decline in the quality of elections. This is robbing the country of leaderships than can drive national growth and development,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the conference is “Nation Building in Challenging Times” (NAN)

