Emmanuel spends N26bn on Eket-Ibeno road

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says his administration has so far spent N26 billion on the first phase of the Eket-Ibeno road in the state.

Emmanuel who gave the figure while interacting with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital on Sunday, said that the second phase of the project had yet to be completed.

The governor stated that work on the road was still going on, noting that the second, phase would be completed before the end of his administration.

“Eket-Ibeno road gulped over N26 billion; we slowed down so that we could also accommodate other projects or attend to other needs.

“Because of lean resources, we divided the lane into two phases. We have more than six bridges on the road.

“In phase one, we finished all the right lane, the six bridges and commissioned the phase one,” the governor said.

Emmanuel said that phase two of the project needed additional N4.6 billion to complete, adding that he had paid the contractor from Eket to complete the deplorable road in the area.

On the Eket International Market, he said that it was 80 per cent completed while appealing to the people to be patient and see what would become of the Eket remodeling project which was on course.

The governor however lamented that litigations over the Eket remodeling project was hindering its execution.

“The people you pay compensation refused to move out; the next day, they take you to court. As a law abiding citizen, you must wait for court judgement.” (NAN)