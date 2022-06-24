Emmanuel increases subvention to state varsity

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced an increase of subvention to the state university (AKSU), Ikot Akpanden, in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area with effect from July.

The increase is to enable its management to function effectively in line with the realities of the current times.Emmanuel made the announcement during a courtesy visit on him by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) at Government House, Uyo on Friday.He said his administration was supporting the State Polytechnic to advance learning at tertiary level for students.He noted the reforms of NBTE in the Polytechnics and commended the board for the accreditation of programmes in the State Polytechnic.

The governor emphasised the need to make skills and technology acquisition as the bedrock of development in the state.“Let me thank you for the full accreditation of programmes in our polytechnic and since you have accredited all the programmes we are running, we’ll add new ones.“We just increased the subvention that we are giving to Akwa Ibom State University effective from July 1, 2022 to enable them to run more efficiently; we are going to do a lot more.“We are trying to bridge the gap between secondary education and tertiary education in terms of skills acquisition which is why we are building one of the best skills centres in Nigeria that I will open soon,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel assured of regular payment of salaries to lecturers of the state tertiary institutions and promised to further improve in the area of manpower and personnel.He further commended the contributions of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in development of tertiary institutions in the country.He appealed to TETFUND to consider Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic (AKWAPOLY) as one of the best in terms of skills and technical knowledge.“TETFUND has done well, and a job well done means more job to be done. If TETFUND really wants to pay attention to skills, Polytechnics, and Technical Education in Nigeria, I think Akwa Ibom has one of the best Polytechnics in this country today.“Please whatever they are given, tell them you have seen quality, commitment and future here they should enhance,” the governor stated.Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Ngbede Ogoh, thanked Gov. Udom Emmanuel for the attention given to technical and vocational education training in the state.Ogoh, stated that NBTE was in the state to carry out quality assurance tests on 20 academic programmes in Akwa Ibom Polytechnics, including two skill acquisition programmes.“The exercise saw resource inspection of nine academic programmes, including two on skill acquisition and more than 13 programmes for accreditation as well as re-accreditation,” Ogoh said. (NAN)

