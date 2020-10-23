Emmanuel extends curfew as #EndSARS protest turns violent

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has extended the curfew imposed on the state to 7,a.m., tomorrow (Saturday) in order to ensure full return of normalcy.

Emmanuel announced the extension in a statement issued on Friday in Uyo by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, and made available to newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the curfew declared earlier by the governor was to elapse by midday Friday.