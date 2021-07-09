Emmanuel directs reinstatement of expelled Akwa Ibom Varsity student

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has directed the  immediate reinstatement of Godwin Ekpo, a final year Engineering student of Akwa Ibom , Ikot Akpaden.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekpo was expelled in June, 2021, for allegedly insulting Gov. Emmanuel Facebook.The directive is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo.Ememobong said the executive council reviewed the action of the university and directed that the authority of the university recalled the student immediately.“

The Executive council reviewed the AKSU expulsion case of  Ekpo and directed the university immediately recall the said student,” Ememobong said.He said  the governor also council members  mobilise people participate in the Enumeration Area Demarcation and Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.Ememobong said the council also declared Aug. 21 as the state’s  coconut day.He added that about 300,000 coconut seedlings would be planted to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut refinery.

The information boss added that council also said that the maximum age for admission into across the state had been pegged at 12 years, curb the cultism surge in .“

Investigation has revealed that the surge is mainly by over aged students who are a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.“

However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission,” he said. (NAN)

