Emmanuel announces recruitment 1,000 teachers for public schools

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced the recruitment of 1,000 teachers for the public primary schools in the state.

Emmanuel made this known during the inauguration of the new members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Uyo on Friday.

He said that this was part of his administration efforts aimed at giving a new lease of life to the educational sector of the state for the benefit of residents.

The governor however, solicited absolute loyalty from persons given responsibilities and frowned at acts inimical to the progress of the state and its people.

“We have decided to add to you immediately another 1,000 primary school teachers. Primary education is key to development of any society and its the priority of government,” Emmanuel said.

He urged the newly inaugurated SUBEB members to live up to expectations of giving primary education a facelift in line with the agenda of his administration.

“A lot of people have heard that since last year we’ve been screaming that we are declaring a state of emergency in education.

“We are not likely going to finish that in two years, it is something that will span through a minimum of 10 years but we must start the foundation this year.

“We have invested a whole lot in infrastructure and basic education is key, that is why if you check, the people we go after to head the primary board are people that can best represent us anywhere,” he said.

The governor commended the former Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Maria Ikrok, and her team for a job well done.

He charged the new board to swing into action immediately.

Responding, the Chairman of SUBEB, Obong Paul Ekpo, expressed gratitude to God and the governor for finding him fit for the appointment.

He pledged to work hard and passionately to improve the primary education system.

“Let me thank God for the opportunity and also thank the Governor for finding me fit for this appointment.

“As the governor did mentioned, a state of emergency has been declared in the state education sector.

“We on behalf of our board pledge to be committed to making that critical contributions that will improve our educational system,” Ekpo said. (NAN)