Emirship: Police assures adequate security in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State on Monday assured the people of Kano State of adequate security in the face the tussle over the throne of Emir of Kano.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

“We are battle ready to deal with any person or group of people tempering with the peaceful atmosphere our state is known for.

“We have the ability and capacity to provide required security measures in our areas of supervision’’, he told NAN.

He warned individuals who intended to bring in thugs into Kano from other parts of the country to have a rethink, saying the command would deal decisively with the situation.

He reminded the public that the Constitution of Nigeria was clear about the responsibility of the police in providing internal security for Nigerians.

“The police will not condone any act that can lead to chaos or violence in Kano State.

“Adequate security personnel have been deployed to arrest anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace or break the law in the state’’, Gumel said.

He reminded the residents of the state that no one was permitted to carry dangerous weapons around the Emir’s palace and Nasarawa, the Emir residence.

“Rigorous stop-and-search and patrols are being conducted across all parts of the dissolved five Emirates’’, he said.

He urged residents to provide credible information to assist the police to respond swiftly to any situation that could breach peace in the state. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko