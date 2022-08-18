Emirates to suspend flights from Nigeria on Sept.1

By Yunus Yusuf

Emirates Airlines says it plans to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria on Sept. 1, to limit further losses following its inability to repatriate about 85 million dollars in revenue from the country.

This is contained in a statement by the airlines, through its media consultant in Nigeria, JSP Communications in Lagos on Thursday.

“Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and we have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution.

“Regrettably, there has been no progress. Therefore, Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective from Sept. 1, to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue to accumulate in the market.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers, however, the circumstances are beyond our control at this stage.

“We will be working to help impacted customers make alternative travel arrangements wherever possible,” it said.

Emirates added: “Should there be any positive developments in the coming days regarding Emirates’ blocked funds in Nigeria; we will of course re-evaluate our decision.

“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, and our operations provide much needed connectivity for Nigerian travellers, providing access to trade and tourism opportunities to Dubai, and to our broader network of over 130 destinations.” (NAN)

