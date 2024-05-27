Emirate tussle: Kano deputy governor retracts allegations, apologizes to NSA Ribadu

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has apologised to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for implicating him in the ongoing emirship dispute in the state.

Gwarzo had alleged that Ribadu played a role in the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the state by providing him with private jets.

However, Ribadu denied the accusations and threatened legal action.

At a press conference at the Government House, Kano, on Monday, Gwarzo apologised to Ribadu, clarifying that the government was misinformed about his involvement in the ongoing crisis.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged.

“I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court.

“We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line,” Gwarzo said.

He said they were shocked from the outset when Ribadu’s name was mentioned in the plot to impose the deposed emir.

“We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the Governor of Kano State, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA,” he stated.

By PRNigeria