Emirate tussle: Anti-Ganduje protesters lock down Kano

The streets of the city of Kano, North-West Nigeria was on Monday taken over by a swarm of angry youths protesting what they called the Governor’s continuous harassment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi 11.

The Kano monarch has been enmeshed in a long drawn battle with the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje culminating with his invitation to appear before the State House of Assembly on Monday.

Apparently to anticipate and checkmate the lawmakers’ suspicious move, youths in their thousands stormed the State House of Assembly, where the Emir Sunusi is expected to appear, chanting anti-Ganduje slogans.

The protesting youths, among other demands, also asked Governor Ganduje to resign for “using his office to victimise the innocent and respected Emir.

“Our immediate demand is that the governor should leave the Emir of Kano alone and concentrate on his primary responsibility of promoting peace and safety of the state and provision of critical infrastructure”, one of the protesters informed newsmen