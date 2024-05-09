Emir solicits support for NIS in securing country’s vast borders

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir-Ilyasu, has urged border communities to help the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in securing the country’s vast borders.

Bashir-Ilyasu gave the advice on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi when he received the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nnana-Nandap, who was in the state for official engagement.

“I urge the people of the state, especially those living along the border communities to support the NIS in its efforts to secure our porous and vast borders.

“It is obligatory and incumbent upon us to support you as good and patriotic Nigerians,” he said.

The emir congratulated the comptroller-general for working tirelessly to attain the highest echelon of rank in the service.

Earlier, Nnana-Nandap, told the emir that she was in the state to seek for more collaboration with the traditional rulers because of their role in national security.

“NIS is tasked with border control, border management, border security and migration management.

“Kebbi is very special to the NIS, not only because it is a state that borders two countries of Benin and Niger Republics but because we have a lot of officers stationed at the borders.

“We appreciate the fatherly advice and support that you have been giving us; we still seek more from you,” she pleaded.

On issues of border communities, Nnana-Nandap assured the emir to critically look into the issue towards resolving it.

“We will work hand-in-hand with the border communities because we work as partners.

“To do that, we need your support as the people also look up to you as their father.

“We get our information from these communities, and that has made our job easier,” the C-G said. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello