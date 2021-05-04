Emir Sanusi chairs NatureNews advisory board with Bassey, Majekodunmi, six pan-African members

May 4, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Art, Media, News 0



’s leading environment newspaper, NatureNews, has named Emir of Dutse and Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, as chairman of its advisory board.

Board, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, has eight other members including renowned environmental activist and laureate of prestigious Thoroft Rafto Memorial prize, Architect Nnimmo Bassey, and the consummate conservationist and Environmental Hero awardee of DW German TV network, Mr. Desmond Majekodunmi.

A statement signed by Publisher/CEO of NatureNews, Aliu Akoshile, said six members of advisory board that were drawn from across includes Professor Mark Mwandosya, Chairman of Stanbic Bank of Tanzania who was a three-time Minister and head of Climate Change Studies Programme in Tanzania as well as a of Steering Committee of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) International Resource Panel.

He said the board also has as a Special Representative of the UN Secretary General/Head of the UN Regional Office for and a three-time Minister and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Senegal, Professor Abdoulaye Bathily, as well as the Kenyan environmental activist and founder, Friends of Lake Turkana, a UNESCO heritage site in the East African Rift Valley, Ms. Ikal Angelei.

Aliu Akoshile said other board members are distinguished Professor Salah Arafa, a of the Egyptian National Committee on Climate Change and of the Research Council on Environment and Development at the Egyptian Academy for Scientific Research and Technology; and Ms. Hawe Hamman Bouba, Executive President of the African Indigenous Women’s Organisation – Africa Network and member of the Cameroon Human Rights .

Another esteemed board member, according to NatureNews publisher, is the Harvard trained Dr. Namane Magau who was on the executive team of the African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). She was a Divisional Director at the Development Bank of Africa and served as Executive Vice President of the African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

While inaugurating the Advisory Board, Aliu Akoshile said the choice of the members was to underscore the publisher’s vision of making NatureNews the authentic African voice on climate change and Sustainable Development Goals (SGD).

He thanked the members for accepting to lend their weights to the cause of development journalism which the newspaper, www.naturenews.africa, symbolises.

Akoshile said the board has the historic duty to help Africa overcome the of climate change and create a sustainable living environment for the 1.367 billion people in the continent.

Tags: , ,