Emir promises to sustain UNICEF programmes in Daura

Alhaji Farouk Umar-Farouk, Emir of Daura, Katsina State, has promised to continue to sustain UNICEF-sponsored programmes in his domain.

The emir made the pledge on Thursday in Daura when Mr Moulid Warfa, Head, UNICEF Kano Field Office, visited him.

The traditional ruler commended UNICEF for its Girl-Child Education Project’ (GEP) aimed at enrolling female children in primary schools.

He said that the project had been of tremendous positive impact on female children in the area.

Speaking, Warf said it was necessary for benefitting communities to evolve ways of sustaining UNICEF projects after the implementation phase.

“The GEP project began in 2005, it is now coming to an end, there is need to sustain it in the interest of the people.

“It promoted mass enrolment of female children into primary schools, engagement of qualified teachers and capacity building for headteachers.

“We also used the programme to provide teaching and instructional materials to primary schools,” he said.

The UNICEF official further said that the programme was used to sensitise parents on the benefits of girl-child education.(NAN)