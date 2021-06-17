Emir promises to sustain UNICEF programmes in Daura

Alhaji Farouk Umar-Farouk, Emir Daura, State, has promised to continue to sustain UNICEF-sponsored programmes in his domain.

The emir made the pledge on Thursday in Daura when Mr Moulid Warfa, Head, UNICEF Kano Field Office, visited .

The traditional ruler commended UNICEF for Girl-Child Education ’ (GEP) aimed at enrolling female children in primary schools.

He said that the had tremendous positive impact on female children in the area.

Speaking, Warf said was necessary for benefitting communities to evolve ways sustaining UNICEF projects after the implementation phase.

“The GEP began in 2005, is now coming to an end, is need to sustain in the interest of the people.

promoted mass enrolment of female children into primary schools, engagement of qualified and capacity building for headteachers.

“We also used the programme to provide teaching and instructional materials to primary schools,” he said.

The UNICEF said that the programme was used to sensitise parents on the benefits of girl-child education.(NAN)

