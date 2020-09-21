Emir of Zazzau’s demise, big loss to Nigeria – Kalu

A former Governor of Abia, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the passing away of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, as a big loss to Nigeria.

In a condolence message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, he described the late monarch as `a selfless statesman and rare gem’.

Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip in the Senate, called on the family of the late royal father to uphold his remarkable legacies.

Kalu added that the late traditional ruler was passionate about development at all levels, noting that he would be remembered for serving his people selflessly.

While commiserating with the government and people of Kaduna State and the Zazzau Emirate Council, the former governor prayed Allah to grant the late emir aljannah firdaus and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “The demise of the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Idris, is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The late monarch was known to be upright, patriotic, selfless and charismatic. His 45-year reign as Emir of Zazzau was remarkable and historic.

“During his reign, Zaria and Kaduna state at large witnessed robust development. His legacies will remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

“The late monarch will surely be missed by all and sundry, as he was a highly detrabilised Nigerian,’’ he said.

Kalu extended his heartfelt condolences to members of the Idris family and urged them to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life, dedicated to service to humanity.

NAN reports that Idris, who died on Sunday at the age of 84, was the 18th Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council and the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs. (NAN)