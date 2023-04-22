Emir of Zazzau implores elected office holders to eschew acrimony, show mutual respect

By Mustapha Yauri

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, has implored elected office holders to eschew acrimony and display mutual respect to strengthen good leadership, peace and development.

The royal father made the appeal in Zaria on Saturday when he received Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State during the “Hawan Bariki”, an Eid-el-fitri procession.

The emir, who commended the peaceful conduct of the 2023 General Elections, said the mutual respect among the politicians would lead to a sustainable peace.

He also appealed to politicians to accept what God had done with good heart, stressing that it is God that provided power to whom he chose.

The emir, therefore, tasked elected officers to embrace mutual respect, equity and patience to strengthen peace and national development.

He also commended Gov. Nasir el-Rufai- led administration for improving the infrastructure in the area.

He added that the processions and rites were meant to revive the cultural norms and values of the emirate council, stressing that security challenges bedeviling some parts of the emirate had negatively affected the programme.

However, he commended the resilience of the security personnel in addressing the challenge.

“The security operatives had virtually moped-up the area except few places in Giwa Local Government; we appeal for improved efforts to end the challenge,’’ the royal father said.

In his remarks, Gov. el-Rufai, represented by his Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, apologised for his inability to attend the event.

The governor commended the support received by the state government from the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers on state’s efforts to halt insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state.

He appealed for a similar gesture to be extended to the Governor-elect, Sen. Uba Sani, to enable his administration to record a remarkable success.

El- Rufai reiterated that the programmes and initiatives of the governor-elect were aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of the people and they were built on the initiatives of his predecessor.

He also charged the traditional leaders to support the free education and maternal health initiatives of the state by ensuring that husbands encouraged their wives to attend the free antenatal programme.

He said the state had prioritised the health and education programmes with a view to strengthening sustainable development of the state.

The governor further restated the commitment of the state government to enhance security and further boost agriculture.

He also appealed to Kaduna State citizens to support the security personnel with intelligence to tame the activities of criminal elements in the state. (NAN)