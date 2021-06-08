The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli has commended the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari on arrest of suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the emirate.

The traditional ruler made the remarks on Tuesday when he received the unit of the team operating in Kaduna and Zaria, led by ASP Aliyu Umar in his palace on a courtesy visit.

Bamalli, who expressed concern over deteriorating security challenges in some parts of the country, said efforts of the team to tame insecurity in the emirate was encouraging.

He urged residents to support security agencies by reporting suspected movements in their areas, stressing that most of the attacks were conducted after criminals had made surveillance on their routes.

Bamalli said the council would be glad to receive the team again with a view to supporting them to boost their activities in the area.

In his remarks, the team leader, ASP Umar said the team was in the palace to seek blessings from the emir.

According to Umar, due to security challenges in some parts of the state, some residents in the emirate appealed to the IRT Headquarters for establishment of the unit in the area.

He noted that since the establishment of the unit, the team had arrested many suspected bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers in the area.

He reiterated the commitment of the team to taming banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the area. (NAN)

