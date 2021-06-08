Emir of Zazzau commends IGP-IRT for arresting suspected kidnappers, bandits

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli has commended the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led DCP Abba Kyari on  arrest of suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the emirate.

The traditional ruler made the remarks when received the of the team operating in Kaduna and Zaria, led ASP Aliyu Umar in his palace on a courtesy visit.

Bamalli, who expressed concern over deteriorating challenges in some parts of the country,  said efforts of the team to tame insecurity in the emirate was encouraging.

urged residents to support agencies reporting suspected movements in their areas,  stressing of the attacks were conducted after criminals had made on their routes.

Bamalli said the council would be glad to receive the team again with a view to supporting them to boost their activities in the area.

In his remarks, the team leader, ASP Umar said the team was in the palace to seek blessings from the emir.

According to Umar, due to challenges in some parts of the state, some residents in the emirate appealed to the IRT Headquarters for the in the area.

noted since the the , the team had arrested many suspected bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers in the area.

He reiterated the commitment of the team to taming  banditry, kidnapping and other crimes  in the area. (NAN)

