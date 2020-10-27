Emir of Zazzau appointment: Court adjourns case to Nov. 2

Justice Kabir Dabo of Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria, has adjourned till Nov. 2, to hear the preliminary objection filed by the state government, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the case on the appointment of Emir Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli. At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, counsel to the state government, Mr Sanusi Usman, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear and determine the case. Usman, who is also the state Director of Civil Litigation, told the court that he had filed preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court on Oct. 26, and served the plaintiff on Oct. 27.

The counsel, however, said he was yet serve other defendants in the case. Earlier, counsel to the plaintiff, Yunus Usman, SAN, had urged the court to allow for argument on the motion of interlocutory injunction filed before it. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at the last sitting of the court on Oct. 19, the judge had ordered that all the defendants be served with the motion on notice and originating processes on the case. He had given the defendants six days upon service of the processes on them, to respond to the application by the plaintiff. The plaintiff, Alhaji Bashar Aminu, is asking the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the state governor, who is the first defendant, from installing, crowning recognizing and dealing with any person whosoever as the emir of Zazzau.

He also prayed the court to stop the governor from performing or executing any ceremony for the purpose of installing any person as Emir of Zazzau pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. The plaintiff also asked the court for an interim injunction restraining the 11th defendant, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, from parading himself as the emir of Zazzau, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Joined in the suit are Secretary to Kaduna State Government; the state Attorney General, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Others defendants in the matter are Zazzau Emirate Council; Ibrahim Aminu (Wazirin Zazzau); Alhaji Umar Mohammed (Fagacin Zazzau); Alhaji Muhammad Abbas (Makama Karamin Zazzau); Alhaji Dalhatu Kasim (Limamin Jumma’an Zazzau) and Alhaji Muhammad-Sani Aliyu (Limamin Kona).(NAN)