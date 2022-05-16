Emir of Suleja reaffirms support for healthcare delivery

The Emir of Suleja, Malam Muhammad Ibrahim on Monday, pledged continuous support for the efforts of the state government toward improved healthcare services in the state.

He said this in Suleja when he received members of a committee inaugurated by Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello to investigate the increase in death cases in private health facilities in the state.

Ibrahim described the committee as apt and timely set up to sanitise private health sector, complementing the state government efforts in community health development.

He expressed concern about what he described as inceasnant establishment of private clinics and technical schools in the emirate, noting that there was need for government to check the development.

The emir assured the committee members of the readiness of the emirate to support government efforts in improving healthcare service delivery through recruitment of qualified personnel, facilities and provision of equipment.

He commended the state government for approving reconstruction of Suleja General Hospital for qualitative healthcare delivery.

Earlier, Dr Haruna Aliyu, the Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee was set up by the governor out of his concern to improve quality of life for the people of the state.

He said that the terms and reference of the committee was to take stock of personnel, equipment and structure in private health facilities as well as review operational standard of private health facilities.

Aliyu added that the committee was to identify challenges facing operation of private health sector, review the current practice in which doctors on payroll of the state government were allegedly operating in private health facilities.

The committee also visited the Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu to intimate him on its activities.

The emir described health “as a critical aspect of human existence that requires due attention” and called on government to come to the aid of of hopsital in emirate by addressing their challenges.(NAN)

