Emir of Rano lauds role of NYSC scheme in national unity

The Emir of Rano, Amb. Kabiru Muhammed-Inuwa, has commended the role of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in fostering national unity and integrating the country.

The emir made this known when some corps members visited him in his palace.

Muhammed-Inuwa said that the scheme had, over the years, proved to be a major driving force for unity, particularly among the youths.

The emir who described the visit as the first of it’s kind, assured the corps members of his readiness to support them.

He urged them to redouble efforts in discharging their primary assignments.

He called on people to support members of the NYSC serving in the emirate and render assistance they require.

Earlier, the Rano Local Government Area NYSC Inspector, Surajo Murtala said the corps members were in the palace to show their solidarity as well intimate the Emir on new the bill for National Youth Service trust fund .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill has scaled through second reading in the House of Representatives.

Details of the bill showed that it consists of 31 sections, 1 schedule and a supplemental of regulations of the proceedings of the Board, committees and miscellaneous of the trust Fund.

Principally, the Bill seeks to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill; control of Special Intervention Fund established under Section 3 and provide sustainable sources of funds.

The bill also seeks to support training and skills which would make corps members establish a self-sustained business after the completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps.(NAN)

