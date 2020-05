The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo is dead.

The state commissioner for Information said in a statement that the emir died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

One of the newly appointed First Class Emirs in Kano state would be buried in the emirate.

The late emir is survived by 17 children and two wives.