Emir of Ningi urges traditional title holders to bring positive changes to their communities

 Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, Emir of Ningi, Bauchi state has urged title holders to positive change in their communities.

Danyaya made the call when when the newly appointed Zannan Ningi, Dr Nuhu Barau paid a thank you visit  in Ningi, Bauchi State.

 ”  selfish  but help and uplift your communities. You should take the lead role in uniting the people and helping to fight tribalism and regional politics.

“Use your influence to foster unity and denounce politicians using tribalism and regional politics to ascend to Power,” He said.

The emir charges also to preserve and protect the emirates cultural heritage and pray for the of the emirate.

Responding, Barau, appreciated the Emir for giving a title in the emirate.

He pledged to put in best  to uplift develop the Ningi emirate and assured the emir of all the necessary support the subjects of  domain could give.

Barau also reiterated to see the cultural heritage and norms of the emirate is protected and reserved.(NAN)

