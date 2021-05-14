Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, Emir of Ningi, Bauchi state has urged traditional title holders to deliver positive change in their communities.

Danyaya made the call when when the newly appointed Zannan Ningi, Dr Nuhu Barau paid him a thank you visit in Ningi, Bauchi State.

”Do not selfish but help and uplift your communities. You should take the lead role in uniting the people and helping to fight tribalism and regional politics.

“Use your influence to foster unity and denounce politicians using tribalism and regional politics to ascend to Power,” He said.

The emir charges them also to preserve and protect the emirates cultural heritage and pray for the protection of the emirate.

Responding, Barau, appreciated the Emir for giving him a title in the emirate.

He pledged to put in his best to uplift develop the Ningi emirate and assured the emir of all the necessary support the subjects of his domain could give.

Barau also reiterated his commitment to see the cultural heritage and norms of the emirate is protected and reserved.(NAN)

