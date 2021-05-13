The Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Yamusa, has urged Nigerians to continue to live in unity and peace with one another and be their brother’s keepers, irrespective of their affiliations.

Yamusa made the plea while addressing his subjects on Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Thursday in Keffi.

The traditional ruler stressed the need for peace in a society for developmental growth.

“I appeal to you and other Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live peacefully with one another, irrespective of your affiliations, for development to thrive.

“This is very important as we can only enjoy more dividends of democracy in an atmosphere of peace,” he said.

Yamusa also called on parents to give adequate attention to the education of their children, considering its importance to societal development.

In his message, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West), urged Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to pray for unity and peace of the country.

Adamu also advised Muslims to use the lesson learnt during the Ramadan to foster unity and peace of the country.

He called on Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies capable of tarnishing the nation’s image.

“Let us continue to pray for God’s intervention in order to overcome the challenges facing the country.

“Let’s continue to live in peace and unite in the interest of development of the society,” Adamu said.

He called on his constituents and Nigerians at large to support President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and other leaders to enable them to succeed.

Adamu assured them to continue to provide quality representation in order to improve on their standard of living.

Earlier, Alhaji Muhammadu Auwal, the Chief Imam, Keffi Central Mosque, presiding over the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, urged Muslims to sustain the lessons of love, peace and unity learnt during the Ramadan.

Auwal prayed for the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The chief Imam called on Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders at all levels to succeed. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

