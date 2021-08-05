Emir of Kazaure donates 5 motorcycles, 25 torchlights to NSCDC

August 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The of Kazaure in Jigawa, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu, has donated five motorcycles and 25 torchlights the Nigeria Security and Civil (NCSDC), Area , Kazaure Command.

CSC Adamu Shehu, the Spokesman of the Corps, stated this in a statement issued the News Agency of Nigeria () in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the items were presented the Corps Area Commander in charge of the Area Command, Mr Bishir Magaji, on Tuesday in Kazaure.

He said the motorcycles and rechargeable torchlight were donated to the Area Command and four divisional offices of the Corps in the area.

“In an effort to support the NSCDC Command ensuring effective security, the of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu, has denoted five new motorcycles and 25 rechargeable torchlights to the Kazaure Area Command and four Divisional Offices of the Corps in the emirate.

“The items were received Area Commander in charge of Area , Mr Bishir Magaji, on behalf of the State Commandant, Mustapha Talba on Tuesday,” Shehu said.

The statement quoted Talba as commending the gesture, saying that it would enhance the capacity of the personnel and boost their morale effective service delivery.

calling on wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture, Talba promised to ensure effective utilisation of the items to crimes, protect lives and property in the state. ()

