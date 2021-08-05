Emir of Kazaure donates 5 motorcycles, 25 torchlights to NSCDC

The Emir of Kazaure in Jigawa, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu, has donated five motorcycles and 25 torchlights to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NCSDC), Area C, Kazaure Command.

CSC Adamu Shehu, the Spokesman of the Corps, stated this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the items were presented to the Corps Area Commander in charge of the Area C Command, Mr Bishir Magaji, on Tuesday in Kazaure.

He said the motorcycles and rechargeable torchlight were donated to the Area Command and four divisional offices of the Corps in the area.

“In an effort to support the NSCDC Command towards ensuring effective security, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu, has denoted five new motorcycles and 25 rechargeable torchlights to the Kazaure Area Command and four Divisional Offices of the Corps in the emirate.

“The items were received by the Area Commander in charge of Area C, Mr Bishir Magaji, on behalf of the State Commandant, Mustapha Talba on Tuesday,” Shehu said.

The statement quoted Talba as commending the gesture, saying that it would enhance the capacity of the personnel and boost their morale towards effective service delivery.

While calling on wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture, Talba promised to ensure effective utilisation of the items to combat crimes, protect lives and property in the state. (NAN)

