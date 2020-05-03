Emir of Kaura-Namoda dies at 71

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha, on Sunday, died due to the new coronavirus complications, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

The Zamfara State Government confirmed the death in a statement, saying that the Emir died, aged 71 years.

Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the state’s Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, issued the statement in Gusau.

Jafaru said the traditional ruler had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he died.

He said that having been suspected of COVID-19, respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja for status confirmation.

The traditional ruler has since been buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The late Emir was appointed in 2004 by the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Sani Yariman Bakura.

Until his appointment, he was at various points an accountant, auditor and director of finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Asha was also a Village head of Nasarawar Mai-layi in 1975.

He became senior District Head (Chief) of Kaura Namoda in 2000, a position he held until his appointment as the second Emir of Kaura Namoda in 2004. (NAN)