Emir of Karaye lauds Yusuf`s 250 Riyals gifts to Pilgrims

The Emir of Karaye, Dr Muhammad Mahraz, on Monday expressed gratitude to Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State for donating 250 Riyals (N105,000) to 3,345 pilgrims in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf made the monetary presentation when he visited the pilgrims at their camp on Saturday in Makka.

Mahraz stated this while overseeing the distribution of the money to the pilgrims on Monday in Makka.

The Emir urged the pilgrims to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by praying for his guidance, and well-being as well as socio-economic and political growth of the state and country.

He commended Yusuf for providing free meals to pilgrims in Makkah and Mina, adding that the gesture had enabled them to perform their Hajj rituals without stress.

” I strongly appeal to clerics and local liaison officers to continue guiding pilgrims in the holy land. Pilgrims should always carry their documents with them wherever they go.

In a related development, Kano State Pilgrims observing the 2025 Hajj in Makka on Monday, expressed gratitude to Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano for the gift of 250 Riyals to each of them.

Alhaji Nadada Rano, from Rano Local Government Area, lauded Yusuf for the gift to all the pilgrims from the state.

Rano told NAN after receiving the 250 Riyals that this assistance will significantly support the upkeep of pilgrims in the holy land.

“I used my gratuity to pay for a Hajj seat to enable me to fulfil my religious obligation.”

“Yusuf has demonstrated that he is a leader who cares for the yearnings and aspirations of those who came for the Hajj,“he said.

As a retired Environmental Health Officer, Rano dedicated his gratuity to performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

He pledged to continue praying for the governor’s political commitment, particularly in ensuring prompt payment of retired workers’ benefits.

“This gesture highlights the governor’s efforts to support pilgrims from Kano State, demonstrating his commitment to their welfare during the Hajj season.

“The donation is expected to alleviate some financial burdens on the pilgrims, allowing them to focus on their spiritual journey.

Alhaji Nura Haladu, from Gwale Local Government Area, said that the governor’s support would alleviate some of the challenges faced by pilgrims.

He specifically commended Yusuf for providing essential services to pilgrims, including free meals, bottled water, assorted drinks and mobile clinics.

Haladu commended the governor’s donation of 250 Riyals and appreciated his efforts to cater to the needs and aspirations of pilgrims in the holy land. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)