Emir of Kano pays condolence visit to UAE Embassy in Abuja

His Highness Alh Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, who just returned to the country following a successful visit to in Senegal has on Friday, visited the United Arab Emirates Chancery in Abuja, where he condoled with the government and people of the Emirates on the death of the President of the Country, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Emir who commiserated with Emirates also signed the condolence register and further observed that the Gulf region, the Middle East and indeed the International community had lost a leader who had contributed selfflessly towards the maintainance of International Peace and Security.

He said Kano Emirate is indeed saddened by this irreparable loss and prayed that the new President will continue to build on the good works of the late Sheikh Al-Nahyan.

He added that the late President will forever be remembered for his generosity and philanthropic contributions for the sake of humanity.

His Highness further prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed in Jannatil Firdaus.

