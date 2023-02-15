Emir of Kano calls for inclusion of women in politics

By Ramatu Garba

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, has called for inclusion of women in politics to move the nation forward.

Ado-Bayero made the call while receiving the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, in Kano on Wednesday.

According to him, women have a vital role to play in Nigeria’s democracy through credible and peaceful election, which will only be possible if given the opportunity.

He said the visit would go a long way in paving way for the wife of the APC flag bearer to discuss with women to know their needs and aspirations.

On her part, she said she was in Kano to engage women and inform them what Tinubu and Kashim would prioritise if elected.

She explained that education, health, agriculture, security, commerce and entrepreneurship training for women were cardinal objectives of Tinubu’s administration if elected.

She called on women in the state to vote for APC in the forthcoming general elections to enjoy dividends of democracy.

“Tinubu and Shettima would come up with incentives that would ensure enrollment, retention, transition and completion of girls education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the visit to the palace, the wife of the APC presidential candidate attended a Town Hall meeting with women at the Kano State Government House.

Speaking during the town hall meeting, Kano State First Lady, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, noted that, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration had prioritised women by engaging them in politics and governance.

“It is a collective responsibility for all to put hands together to ensure that APC emerged victorious in the forthcoming general election.

“It is only Kano State that has declared free and compulsory education,” Ganduje said.

NAN reports that the town hall meeting was attended the state governor, over 60 women’s groups, commissioners, wives of local government chairmen and house of assembly members and party officials, among others. (NAN)