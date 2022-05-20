Emir of Kano appointed Ambassasor of Senegal’s Island of Goree

Mr Augustin Senghor, Mayor of Goree presenting certificate of appointment to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Honorary Ambassador of Goree Island, Senegal.

In continuation of his weeklong

visit to Senegal, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has on Tuesday visited the historic Island of Goree. The Emir travelled to the Island on a Presidential Yatch provided by his host President Macky Sall.

A statement from the Emir’s Palace said on arrival, His Highness was received by the Mayor of the Island and a retinue officials and was subsequently, together with members of entourage, given a guided tour of the Island.

During the tour, the curator gave an emotionally extensive briefing on the slaves station chamber which was established many centuries ago by the Portuguese purposely for shipping of slaves to the Americans and the Caribbean.

At the end of the visit, the Mayor conferred the title of Honourary Ambassador of Goree Island on the Emir. He explained that it’s in appreciation of the historic visit and the efforts of the Emir towards promoting closer relations between Nigeria and Senegal.

