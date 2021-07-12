Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna, regains freedom 

July 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Emir of Kajuru in state,Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, was abducted on Sunday,has regained his freedom.


State Police Command’ Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in .


He said the class traditional ruler was released this evening, and is now in his palace.
Jalige said details of how the ruler was freed would be communicated  in due course.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emir was kidnapped with 10 members of his family in the early hour of Sunday, in Kajuru town of Kajuru Government Area. (NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , ,