Emir of Jiwa: A Legacy of Humility and Service

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

In the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, where tradition meets modernity, stands a leader whose wisdom, resilience, and commitment to his people have become a beacon of hope and progress. Last week, His Royal Highness, Dr. Idris Musa, the revered Emir of Jiwa, marked his 73rd birthday—a milestone that speaks to a life dedicated to service, cultural preservation, and community upliftment.

A Life of Purpose and Dedication

Dr. Idris Musa’s journey is one of dedication and unwavering commitment to public service. From his early education at the Native Authority School in Zuba to his specialized training at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, he built a distinguished career in public health. Rising through the ranks from Health Assistant to Health Superintendent and ultimately Head of the Department of Health at Kuje Area Council, he also served in Suleja under the then Abuja Local Authority. His leadership in public health laid the foundation for a reign defined by progress and people-centered governance.

A Monarch with a Vision

Since ascending the throne on March 28, 2001, His Royal Highness has championed numerous developmental initiatives that seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. Under his leadership, Jiwa has witnessed significant infrastructural advancements, educational empowerment, and economic opportunities, particularly for the youth.

One of his most remarkable contributions is the establishment of an industrial hub dedicated to training and employing young people. Located in Jiwa, this initiative provides free vocational training in tailoring, shoemaking, bag production, and other trades. His efforts to rehabilitate and empower young individuals, including those considered wayward, exemplify his deep concern for their future.

In his own words, “I feel pained when I see our youth wasting away while outsiders benefit from the opportunities within our land. It is our duty to uplift them and equip them with the means to build a better future.”

His advocacy for peaceful co-existence and economic growth has also positioned Jiwa as a vital part of Abuja’s cultural and economic landscape. His support for major projects, such as the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, has ensured that the community remains an integral part of the region’s progress.

Champion of Culture and Tradition

Beyond economic advancement, Dr. Idris Musa is a staunch advocate for cultural preservation. Aware of the rapid erosion of indigenous traditions, he has worked tirelessly to safeguard the rich heritage of the Jiwa people. His efforts led to the establishment of the Jiwa International Gani Festival of Arts and Culture, an event dedicated to showcasing traditional music, dance, and attire while educating the younger generation on their ancestral roots.

At the unveiling of the festival’s official logo, he passionately declared, “What we are doing now is not for us but for our younger generation. We are building history for them.”

For him, cultural preservation is not just about nostalgia but about identity and continuity. His leadership fosters a balance between tradition and modern progress, ensuring that Jiwa’s heritage remains a source of pride and unity.

A Monarch Close to His People

Unlike many leaders who maintain a distance from their subjects, His Royal Highness is widely regarded as the most accessible traditional ruler in Abuja and beyond. His open-door policy has endeared him to his people, allowing grievances to be addressed, aspirations to be nurtured, and unity to be fostered.

Community leaders, young entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens attest to his fairness in resolving conflicts, his wisdom in leadership, and his genuine concern for the well-being of his people. His reign has been defined by inclusivity, ensuring that every voice within the emirate is heard and valued.

A Legacy of Honour and National Recognition

Dr. Idris Musa’s contributions extend beyond Jiwa, earning him national recognition. In 2006, he was conferred with the prestigious Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) title for his outstanding service to the nation. His expertise has been sought in various national committees, including the Honourary Ministerial Committee on the Federal Capital Territory and the FCT Task Force on Polio Eradication.

As the Amirul Hajj for the FCT on multiple occasions, he has played a vital role in organizing and overseeing pilgrimages, ensuring the safety and spiritual fulfillment of thousands of Nigerian Muslims.

A Personal Tribute: A Father’s Encouragement

For me, His Royal Highness is not just a leader but a father figure, a guiding light who has been there for me from the moment I was born. He has encouraged me as a daughter and as a writer, always believing in my abilities and urging me to strive for excellence.

His unwavering support has shaped my confidence, my determination, and my journey as a storyteller. In times of doubt, his words of encouragement have kept me going, reminding me that writing is not just an art but a legacy—one that can inspire, educate, and uplift others.

For all he has done, I am deeply grateful. His wisdom and kindness continue to be a source of strength, not just for me, but for countless others whose lives he has touched.

A Birthday Marked by Celebration and Reflection

Last week, as His Royal Highness marked his 73rd birthday, it was not just a celebration of years but of a lifetime of impact. His vision, wisdom, and compassion continue to shape Jiwa into a thriving community where tradition is honored, progress is embraced, and the people’s welfare remains the highest priority.

However, this year’s birthday also came with a profound sense of sorrow. His Royal Highness recently lost his beloved mother, a woman who was not just his parent but a pillar of wisdom, love, and guidance. Losing a mother is an indescribable pain, especially on a day meant for joy and gratitude.

In this time of grief, we extend our deepest condolences to His Royal Highness and his entire family. May the Almighty grant him strength, and may his late mother find eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. While we celebrate his remarkable life and achievements, we also pray for his continued resilience, knowing that her legacy lives on through his leadership and the countless lives he has touched.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. Ameen.

Happy 73rd birthday to a monarch of the people, a custodian of culture, and a beacon of leadership—His Royal Highness, Dr. Idris Musa, Emir of Jiwa!

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja, Niger State.

mairommuhammad@gmail.com