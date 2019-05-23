Emir of Jemaá hosts Muslims, Christians to fast-breaking meal in Kafanchan

In a move toward fostering peaceful coexistence, Alh. Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, the Emir of Jemaá in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state has hosted Muslims and Christians to a fast-breaking meal.

The emir said during the event at his palace in Kafanchan, that the get-together was intended to further strengthen the existing peaceful coexistence among the peoples in the emirate.

He urged all those in attendance to propagate the message of peace and love toward one another.

Muhammad said that the decision to organise the fast-breaking meal – known as Iftar in Islam – by his council is to express gratitude and thanks to the Almighty God for the blessings of Ramadan and to show to the world that peace and unity exist in his emirate.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank stakeholders including security agencies for exercising their civic duties without bias and in ensuring peace in Jema’a.

“It is our prayer that these sacrifices would be sustained,” he said.

Reverend Musa Ishaku, the Secretary, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government chapter, who spoke on behalf of the Christian community in the area, expressed appreciation to the emir for inviting them to the event.

Ishaku assured the emir of his community’s continued active role in ensuring peaceful coexistence.

The Chairman of the local government council, Peter Danjuma Averik, had described the emir as a lover of peace and a monarch, whose leadership style “is exemplary”.

Averik, who was represented by the Secretary of the council, Mr Amos Samaila, said that the event was impressive considering the diverse groups that attended.

According to him, such initiatives can go a long way toward strengthening relationships across tribal and religious lines in the area.

He, then, prayed for peace, health, wisdom, and more fruitful years for the emir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance representatives from security agencies as well as individuals from all works of life. (NAN)

