Emir of Jama’are’s death, end of an era, Buhari mourns

February 6, 2022 Danlami Nmodu



President Muhammadu Buhari has said the of the Emir of Jama’are, Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III, one of the longest-reigning in Africa, “ the end of an era.”

Reacting to the of the Emir, who was laid to rest on Sunday, President Buhari said:

“The demise of Emir Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi who had ruled for fifty years a great loss not only to Bauchi State but also the entire country because his enormous contributions to peaceful coexistence are incalculable.”

According to the President, “the late Emir was a decent man who had spent fifty years serving his people without any controversy trailing his remarkable reign.”

“I wish to extend heartfelt sympathy to the family, the Jama’are Emirate Council, the government and the entire people of Bauchi State over the of this great traditional ruler. May his soul rest in peace. May Allah his deeds Aljanna,” the President prayed.

