Emir of Ilorin hails Gov. AbdulRazak on re-election

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has congratulated Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on his second-term election as the Governor of Kwara.

Sulu-Gambari expressed joy over the peaceful conduct of elections in the state, and thanked the electorate for their resilience, patience and patriotism exhibited during the exercise.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the emir’s Spokesman, Malam AbdulAzeez Arowona, on Monday in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari, also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, described Gov. AbdulRazaq’s victory as a reflection of his hard work, commitment and dedication injected into governance since his assumption in office.

“The people of Kwara, both indigenes and non-indigenes, have spoken loudly in appreciation of the governor’s excellent performance across the state.

“We, on behalf of the state traditional rulers council, are indeed proud of his achievements and wish him successful tenure in his second term.

“May Almighty Allah continue to protect and guide the governor and his entire cabinet, in order to achieve more for the people of the state,“ the emir said.

Sulu-Gambari lauded the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the exercise across the state, saying it was carried out with utmost transparency and credibility.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans at large, for heeding to his calls and appeals for peaceful conducts before, during and after the elections. (NAN)