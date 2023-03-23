Emir of Ilorin confirms commencement of Ramadan

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has confirmed the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast, to begin tomorrow – March 23 (1444AH, Islamic calendar).

Sulu-Gambari, first class traditional ruler, made the confirmation on Wednesday night, at a joint meeting of the Ilorin Emirate Council and the Council of Ulama, held at the ancient Palace of Ilorin.

The Emir, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said that the new crescent was physically sighted in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said that a call was also put across to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for further directive.

Sulu-Gambari, also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, therefore enjoined the Muslim faithful to extend charity and support to the less privileged throughout the month of Ramadan and beyond.

The emir thanked Almighty Allah for His mercies on the people of the state and humanity at large.

He also urged the Muslim ummah to use the holy month to move closer to Almighty Allah by engaging in good deeds, charity, humanitarian services, supplications and seeking forgiveness at all times.

“As we commence this year’s Ramadan fasting, the annual Ramadan lecture (Tafsir) will commence at the Madrasatul Sheik Alimi, inside Emir Palace on Monday, March 27, from 10 a.m daily,” he said.

Sulu-Gambari congratulated all Muslims for witnessing another glorious month of Ramadan, stressing that such privilege should be used to foster peaceful co-existence with other religions in the state. (NAN)