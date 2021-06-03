Emir of Ilorin advocates provision of arms for FRSC officials

Alhaji Sulu Gambari,  Emir of Ilorin and Chairman,  Kwara of Chiefs says there need the Government to arm officials of the Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Gambari said this was to enable them defend themselves against elements when on duty.

The Emir spoke when he received the new Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC  RS8 Command, Assistant Clement Oladele in Ilorin on Thursday.

Gambari applauded the swift response and professionalism displayed FRSC officials in their daily activities.

The Emir said that in the course of interacting with the officials, he realised they dealt with friendly and harmful motorists with the latter exposing them to danger.

He expressed the need the Government to arm the corps on patrol they were well protected.

Gambari said this was necessary especially with the high rate of insecurity in some parts of the county.

Earlier, Oladele had commended the traditional ruler his support safety in the country, while soliciting his blessing and support to make highways safer in the .

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that before his new appointment, Oladele was the Commandant of the FRSC Academy in Enugu State.

NAN also reports that the FRSC RS8 command comprises Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states. (NAN)

