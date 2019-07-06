Emir of Hadejia lauds Badaru for allocating land to Islamic university

The Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje, on Saturday, commended Gov. Mohammad Badaru of Jigawa, for allocating additional 50 hectares of land for the establishment of Islamic University in the state.

Abubakar-Maje made the commendation when the National Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau, paid him a courtesy visit in Hadejia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest allocation has brought the total hectares of land given by the state to the private university located in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state to 115.

He said the 50 hectares of land added to the 65 hectares earlier allocated to the university, would provide sufficient space for the smooth take-off of the project owned and initiated by JIBWIS.

The emir commended the association for citing the university in Hadejia and wished it a successful two-day preaching programme in the area.

Earlier, Lau said work would soon commence on the site of the university which, he said, would promote Islam and entrench its values in the state and beyond.

He said JIBWIS had decided to hold its annual two-day preaching programme in Hadejia, urging the emir to give his blessing to the occasion as usual.

Meanwhile, the emir has urged the newly elected Local Government Chairmen in the state to be prudent, especially now that the councils have regained financial autonomy.

Abubakar-Maje gave the advice when chairmen of the eight councils in the emirate paid him a courtesy visit in Hadejia on Saturday.

He also urged the chairmen to unite in exploring their comparative advantages and tackling their peculiar challenges in the emirate.

Earlier, the Chairman, Hadejia Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikanti, who spoke on their behalf, said they were at the palace to seek for blessing and advice of the emir as they assumed office.

The local government areas within the emirate are: Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Birniwa, Guri, Mallammadori, Kaugama, Auyo and Kafin-Hausa. (NAN)

