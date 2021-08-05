Emir of Hadeija appeals to FG to fence correctional centre, staff qtrs

The Emir of Hadejia, in Jigawa, Dr Adamu Abubakar, has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs to fence the Madochi medium correctional facility and its staff quarters, situated in Hadejia town.

The Emir made the plea when he received the Assistant Controller General (ACG) of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in charge of Zone B, Mr Oluwasemere Segun, in his palace on Wednesday, according to Alhaji Muhammad Talaki, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Emir.

Talaki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Abubakar, who doubles as the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional rulers, pointed out that the perimeter fencing would ensure adequate security of the facility and the inmates, in view of the current security situation in the country.

He said that the emir assured the ACG of his council’s support and cooperation, while saying that fencing the facility would also enhance the security of personnel and their families.

The PRO added that Abubakar advised the ACG to be fair and just in the discharge of his duties, so as to have a successful tenure.

Earlier, Segun, who is in charge of Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa, told the Emir that he was in his palace to pay homage, as part of his inspection tour of the state.

The ACG appealed to traditional rulers in the state to support the NCS personnel to discharge their duties effectively. (NAN)

