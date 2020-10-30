Emir of Daura, Katsina State, tasks youths to be law abiding

The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, on Friday tasked Nigeria youths to be law-abiding. Addressing religious leaders, district heads, village heads, security personnel, government officials as well as the general public at a special prayer session in his palace to mark the annual birthday of Prophet Muhammed, the emir urged everyone to maintain the peace and the unity of the country. He said the prayer session also aimed at intensifying the peace, unity and the progress of the country in the face of numerous challenges, including insecurity, which it was facing.

The emir commended states, the Federal Governments and the entire people of the emirate for the love showed to him since he became the 60th emir of Daura He equally tasked the youths in Daura to exempt themselves from illegalities and to continue to support governments at all levels. “Winning the war against insecurity and other challenges bedevilling the nation is collective responsibility of all citizens,’’ he stressed.

Responding, the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, who represented Gov. Aminu Masari, thanked the emir for his efforts at ensuring progressive, peace and unity in Daura; in Katsina State and in Nigeria in general. He said parents and community leaders needed to expedite action in providing quality education for their children and wards and also urged the people of Katsina State to be law abiding as the state government was making efforts to uplift their standard of living. (NAN)