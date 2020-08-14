Emir hails ‘Operation Sahel Sanity’ over return of farming in northwest

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has commended personnel of “Operation Sahel Sanity” of the Nigeria Army for making farming activities possible in Zamfara and other states in the Northwest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that farming in the Northwest had been crippled by criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers for a long period of time.

The Emir gave the commendation on Friday when he visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari to assess the operation coordinated by the Nigerian Army from the camp.

He said that since the commencement of the operation, normalcy is gradually returning to the areas and farm lands that were hitherto no go areas, due to the nefarious activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, are picking up.

Bello assured that traditional rulers in the northwest and other parts of the country would continue to support security agencies in their bid to curb criminal activities in the country.

“We will continue to give the Nigerian Army and other security agencies the needed moral and spiritual support for them to succeed in the fight against bandits and other bad elements in the society,” he said.

He added that the Gusau Emirate was working hard to ensure that “bad eggs” were not allowed to integrate into the society.NAN also reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai received the Emir and took him round the camp.(NAN)