Emir appreciated for appointing Ahmad Rufai as Sardaunan Katsina

A powerful delegation of dignitaries from within and outside the country has paid an appreciation visit to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman CFR over the appointment of Ambassador Ahmad Rufai Abubakar as Sardaunan Katsina.

A statement signed by the Chairman of Matasa Media Links katsina, Muhammad Danjuma Katsina, says members of the delegation includes Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Alhaji Murtala safana, Hon Bala Almu Banye, among others.

The statement explains that the delegation was led by ambassador Babagana kingibe, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, Senator Hadi Sirika who said the delegation paid the appreciation visit with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika said, they were at the palace to express their deep appreciation to the Emir for appointing one of them as Sardaunan Katsina which is a title that is associated with patriotism and selfless service to the people.

Ambassador Babagana Kingibe who spoke on behalf of members of the delegation noted that Katsina is an ancient city which has produced prominent persons that have served Nigeria with patriotism and given their contribution at the global arena.

Kingibe explained that Ahmad Rufai Abubakar is well known for his love for prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, and for being learned, philanthropic and one who has contributed to societal development particularly through youth empowerment.women and less previlege.

He said it is for this reason that Ahmed Rufa’i is well-suited for the title of Sardaunan Katsina, while assuring the emir of katsina that the appointee will not disappoint in the Katsina emirate.

Also speaking at the occasion on behalf of members of the appointee’s family, Alhaji Aliyu Musa kofar Durbi thanked in the emir for appointing one of them as Sardaunan Katsina and assured him that their clan will remain grateful to the Emir for the gesture.

The Galadiman Katsina, Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta who spoke on the appointee advised the close associate of Ahmed rufa’i organiser golf competition to celebrate the appointment to which Senator Hadi Sirika responded that’s a golf and Polo competition will be organised to commemorate the appointment.

Speaking on behalf of the appointee’s former classmates, the Limamin Kona, Zaria Dr. Bello narrated how Ahmad Rufai received several awards at the Speech and prize giving day at ATC Katsina in 1975 where Sir Usman Nagogo, the then Emir was the special guest of honour.

He recalled that the Emir asked the then Magajin Garin katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman to take good care of Ahmad Rufa’i.

In his remarks, the Emir of katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman expressed joy with the testimony given by the friends and families of the appointee described the delegation as a Nigeria while thanking Allah for guiding him in making the appointment.

Ambassador Ahmad Rufai Abubakar is the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

The Emir of Katsina presented the letter of appointment to him on 16/6/2023.He is the third sardaunan katsina. The first was late Ibrahim Ahmadu kumasi.The second was Alhaji Ibrahim idah .

