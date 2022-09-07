Emir appeals for renewed support to Jigawa flood victims

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Emir of Hadjia, Dr Adamu Abubakar, has called for much greater support for the flood victims in the state.

The emir made the appeal on Tuesday in Dutse when he received the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was in Jigawa to commiserate with Gov Muhammad Badaru and victims of the recent floods that wrecked havoc in many parts of the state.

NAN reports that Tinubu had donated a sum of N50 million to the flood victims in the state.

Abubakar, who commended Tinubu for the gesture, applauded Gov Badaru for searching for more individuals across the nation to assist the victims.

“Your magnanimous gesture will In Sha Allah reach the victims. But we want you to search for more big men in this our country Nigeria to come and support these victims.

“This is imperative because there is a problem, as these victims are in critical condition as a result of floods”

The emir expressed hope that the governor would put more effort to see that he brings people that would support the victims.

Abubakar, who is the Chairman Council of Chiefs in the state, promised to consult the other four Emirate Councils in the state on how the money donated will be used.

He appealed to Badaru to facilitate the visit of Tinubu to Hadejia town.

Responding, the governor assured the Emir of more support and Tinubu’s visit to the affected areas.

NAN reports that 50 persons have been confirmed dead and hundreds of residents displaced, as flood ravaged parts of Jigawa.

Addressing newsmen in Dutse, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, said the flood destroyed thousands of homes in the state on Saturday.

He noted that the situation forced Jigawa residents to take refuge in other places, including government buildings, and the state government accommodated many displaced persons in 11 temporary camps.

Some of the victims are drawn from Balangu village, where four persons died and no fewer than 237 houses destroyed.(NAN)

